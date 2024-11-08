Australia proposes social media ban for children under 16 years of age

Australia's government will introduce what it describes as ‘world-leading’ legislation to ban children under 16 from social media, a move aimed at mitigating the online 'harm' facing Australian youth, according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The proposed laws, set to be tabled in parliament next week, would place responsibility on social media platforms to enforce age restrictions.

“This one is for the mums and dads, They, like me, are worried sick about the safety of our kids online. I want Australian families to know that the government has your back,” Albanese said in his announcement.

Under the proposal, the ban would apply to young people already using social media, with no exemptions for parental consent. Compliance will be overseen by the eSafety Commissioner, Australia’s online regulator, which will enforce the legislation. There will be no penalties for users, instead, the onus will fall on tech platforms to demonstrate they have taken ‘reasonable steps’ to prevent access by under-16s. If the legislation passes, it would come into effect in 12 months and would be reviewed after implementation.

Debate over the efficacy of such a measure has divided experts. While many agree on the potential harm of social media for adolescents, some argue a ban could merely delay exposure without equipping children to navigate online spaces. Previous efforts by the European Union to restrict social media access have encountered resistance from tech companies and mixed results, particularly in relation to age-verification requirements that can be circumvented.

The Australian Child Rights Taskforce, has called the proposed legislation 'too blunt an instrument.' In an open letter sent to the government last month and signed by over 100 academics and 20 civil society organisations, the group advocated for 'safety standards' rather than an outright ban. It cited UN advice urging national policies to focus on providing safe access to digital spaces, allowing children to benefit from online engagement.

The 36Months initiative, a grassroots campaign supporting the legislation, argues children are not yet "ready to navigate online social networks safely" until at least 16. With over 125,000 signatures, the petition claims that "excessive social media use is rewiring young brains within a critical window of psychological development, causing an epidemic of mental illness."

When asked if the government would consider alternative approaches, such as increased digital education, Albanese dismissed the idea as insufficient.

"I don't know about you, but I get things popping up on my system that I don't want to see. Let alone a vulnerable 14-year-old,” he said. “These tech companies are incredibly powerful. These apps have algorithms that drive people towards certain behaviour."

The proposed legislation comes amid global discussions about the impact of social media on young users. It remains to be seen whether Australia’s government can successfully implement and enforce such a ban and whether it will withstand scrutiny from technology firms and civil society groups alike.