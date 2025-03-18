BCI warns against digital ads for legal services, threatens strict penalties

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued a strict warning against advocates promoting their services through social media, promotional videos, and influencer endorsements.

In a press release issued on 17 March, the BCI expressly denounced the involvement of Bollywood actors and celebrities in promotional content related to legal services. The Council cited Rule 36, Chapter II, Part VI of the BCI Rules, which explicitly prohibits soliciting work or advertising legal services, either directly or indirectly, through various means, including circulars, advertisements, personal communications, or media publications.

“The profession of law, deeply rooted in public trust and ethical standards, is fundamentally distinct from commercial business ventures,” the BCI stated. It further referenced the Supreme Court’s stance, maintaining that legal practice is a noble service focused on justice, integrity, and fairness, and should not be commodified through advertising or solicitation.

The statement follows a recent promotional video by law firm DSK Legal, which featured a Bollywood actor endorsing the firm’s services. The BCI condemned such advertising as a violation of professional ethics and issued several mandates to curb these practices. These include:

Immediate removal of advertisements violating Rule 36.

A ban on the use of Bollywood actors, celebrities, or influencers in legal promotions.

Prohibition of banners, promotional materials, and digital advertisements for legal services.

A strict ban on non-enrolled individuals providing misleading legal advice.

No solicitation of legal work via social media or digital platforms.

Digital platforms must implement vetting mechanisms to remove misleading legal content.

The BCI warned that violations could result in severe disciplinary actions, including suspension, cancellation of enrolment, contempt proceedings in the Supreme Court, and complaints filed with digital platforms.

The regulatory body also urged advocates and digital platforms to uphold ethical standards, ensuring that legal practice remains dignified and professional.

This stance aligns with the BCI’s previous directives issued in July 2024, following a Madras High Court ruling that deemed advocacy a noble profession meant for societal service rather than commercial gain. The court had ruled that online promotions compromised ethical standards, prompting the BCI to instruct all State Bar Councils to take disciplinary action against advocates advertising their services on platforms such as Quikr, Sulekha, Just Dial, and Grotal.

The BCI further referenced the Supreme Court’s ruling in A.K. Balaji v Union of India (2018), affirming its authority over individuals, firms, or companies engaging in legal practice, regardless of their designation. Additionally, the Council reiterated concerns over advocates using religious and public events for self-promotion through banners and digital advertisements, labelling such practices as unethical and a violation of professional integrity.

The BCI continues to monitor and regulate the legal profession’s adherence to ethical standards, reinforcing its commitment to preserving the sanctity and trust associated with legal practice.