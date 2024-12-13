Zomato's Blinkit launches Bistro, 10-minute food delivery app

In a bid to tap into the growing quick food delivery market, Zomato’s quick-commerce arm, Blinkit, has launched ‘Bistro,’ a platform offering snacks, meals, and beverages with a 10-minute delivery promise. The launch closely follows Zepto’s announcement of its Zepto Cafe app.
Currently, the app appears to be in a pilot phase, operating in select parts of Gurugram. This marks Zomato's second foray into 10-minute food delivery, following the earlier discontinuation of Zomato Instant.
Quick commerce companies like Blinkit and Zepto have rapidly diversified, evolving from grocery delivery to include apparel, medicines, and now instant food delivery. The push for ultra-fast food delivery is part of their strategy to unlock new growth avenues and revenue streams.
Bistro is currently available on the Google Play Store, with plans to launch on the Apple App Store soon.