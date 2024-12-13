Zomato's Blinkit launches Bistro, 10-minute food delivery app

In a bid to tap into the growing quick food delivery market, Zomato’s quick-commerce arm, Blinkit, has launched ‘Bistro,’ a platform offering snacks, meals, and beverages with a 10-minute delivery promise. The launch closely follows Zepto’s announcement of its Zepto Cafe app.

Currently, the app appears to be in a pilot phase, operating in select parts of Gurugram. This marks Zomato's second foray into 10-minute food delivery, following the earlier discontinuation of Zomato Instant.