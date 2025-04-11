Bluesky rolls out chat reactions and new explore feature

Bluesky is rolling out an updated version of its app. This update introduces emoji reactions in direct messages and transforms the search page into a new 'Explore' section, guiding users to trending topics, recommended profiles, curated Starter Packs, and more.

These additions are inspired by Twitter (now X), which introduced emoji reactions in DMs back in 2020, later expanding the feature to let users pick from a full range of emojis instead of a fixed set.

Bluesky now mirrors this functionality. Users can react to messages by tapping the emoji icon next to a message, with quick options like heart, thumbs up, eyes, sad face, and laughing emoji readily available. For more options, a three-dot menu allows access to the full emoji library, similar to the setup on X.

The Explore page is also a new upgrade, especially now that Bluesky has surpassed 34 million users. With such a large user base, it’s easier to highlight and track trending conversations across the network.

Additionally, Explore now allows users to personalise their feed by selecting their interests, enhancing content recommendations. It also suggests accounts to follow across various categories, including Art, Music, Sports, Politics, Science, Comics, News, Animals, Books, Video Games, and more.