Bluesky introduces blue checkmarks issued by approved organisations

Bluesky, the decentralised social media platform, has introduced blue verification checkmarks for approved users, marking another step in replicating features familiar to users of the early Twitter platform.

The new verification markers, which appear as circular blue checkmarks in line with Bluesky’s logo design, are being rolled out in two forms. The design varies slightly by profile, with some accounts displaying a more traditional checkmark icon.

In a bid to scale its verification process, the platform has delegated part of the verification responsibility to a group of selected 'trusted verifiers.' These trusted entities, such as media organisations, can now issue verification checkmarks directly through the app. For instance, the New York Times is currently authorised to verify its journalists on Bluesky.

The platform clarified the new system in a statement: “We’re also enabling trusted verifiers: organisations that can directly issue blue checks. For example, the New York Times can now issue blue checks to its journalists directly in the app. Bluesky’s moderation team reviews each verification to ensure authenticity.”

Users will be able to tap on a verification checkmark to view details on how the account was verified and which entity issued the verification.

Currently, the platform is not accepting direct applications for verification. The platform noted that as the verification feature stabilises, it plans to introduce a request form for notable and authentic accounts interested in being verified or in becoming trusted verifiers themselves.

This feature is being rolled out gradually, with the Bluesky moderation team actively monitoring and reviewing the verification approvals to maintain quality and authenticity.

Bluesky, which experienced a significant rise in user numbers last year, gaining 20 million users in four months, now reports 35 million users in total. However, growth has slowed in recent months, with five million users added since the beginning of the year. The platform continues to position itself as an alternative to X, formerly known as Twitter, amid competition from other emerging social media platforms such as Threads.

The platform has emphasised that its current verification approach is a limited release, with expansion dependent on the successful implementation and oversight of the new system.