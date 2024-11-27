Bluesky introduces decentralised verification model

Bluesky, the emerging alternative to X (Twitter), has outlined plans for a decentralised approach to user verification, departing from the pay-to-verify systems used by platforms like Meta and X. During a livestream on Monday, its CEO Jay Graber detailed a vision where multiple verification providers could operate independently within the platform’s ecosystem, giving users more flexibility and autonomy.

Currently, the platform users can verify their accounts by adopting custom domain names, a feature introduced last year. For instance, the handle @nytimes.com on the platform indicates authenticity as belonging to The New York Times. While effective, the platform sees this as a stepping stone towards a broader verification framework.

Graber suggested a future where organisations or communities could act as verification providers, tailored to their own criteria. Universities might verify alumni or fan groups could authenticate their members. “We’re trying to design long-term for more applications [and] more services, beyond our own, to operate,” she said.

Unlike existing systems, where the platform has sole authority over verification, the platforms' proposed model decentralises control, aiming to prevent issues such as impersonation or inequitable access to verification badges.

The platform’s user base has surged recently, adding 8.7 million users after controversial policy changes on X and hitting 22.7 million total users. This rapid growth has left competitors like Meta’s Threads introducing Bluesky-like features in response.

The platform also hinted at other long-term plans, such as integrating profiles with personal websites and social accounts, but stressed that the timeline for implementing these features remains uncertain as the platform scales.

The decentralised verification model reflects Bluesky’s broader commitment to open web principles, but challenges remain in designing a user-friendly interface for displaying multiple verifications across its apps.