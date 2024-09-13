BMC halts OOH advertising policy amid opposition from advertisers

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has paused its controversial outdoor advertising policy, after receiving significant opposition from outdoor media owners. The policy, released for public feedback, has now been set aside following instructions from the Maharashtra government.

According to reports, the Maharashtra government, led by Eknath Shinde, directed the BMC to hold off on implementing the policy until the Bhosale Committee submits its findings regarding the Ghatkopar hoarding tragedy.

Outdoor media owners opposed the draft policy due to several proposed restrictions, including:

A size cap on hoardings (40/40 ft).

Prohibition of hoardings on building terraces, construction fences, dead walls, glass facades, footpaths, traffic islands, medians, and gantries.

A clause stating that licenses for all such existing hoardings would not be renewed.

Media owners claimed the policy lacks legislative validity, as it was introduced without approval from BMC's legislative body, which has been suspended for two years. They also criticised the absence of stakeholder consultation, a violation of BMC's usual tradition of engaging with affected parties for major policies.

Media owners argue that the policy is an overreaction to the Ghatkopar hoarding incident, where an illegal structure collapsed, killing 17 people. They emphasise that no legal or permitted hoarding has ever caused such incidents, and they believe the entire industry is being unfairly penalised for the failure of authorities to regulate illegal structures.

The Bhosale Committee was formed to investigate the Ghatkopar tragedy and is expected to submit its report by the end of September. The committee will probe the causes of the hoarding collapse and investigate the role of private companies and government officials, including possible collusion. While examine the approval process for hoardings and recommend changes to ensure safety and prevent illegal installations.

The BMC has reportedly suspended approvals for new hoardings and extensions of old ones, citing the forthcoming policy as the reason. However, with the policy now in limbo, it is unclear if this suspension will be lifted, causing further uncertainty in the industry. With state elections scheduled for next month, any progress on the new outdoor advertising policy is likely to be delayed until after the formation of the next government.

