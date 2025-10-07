ChatGPT records 800 million weekly active users

OpenAI’s AI chatbot, ChatGPT, has surpassed 800 million weekly active users, CEO Sam Altman said during his keynote at Dev Day 2025, according to media reports. The figure represents an increase from 700 million weekly active users in August and 500 million at the end of March, highlighting growing adoption among consumers, developers, businesses, and governments.

“Today, 4 million developers have built with OpenAI,” Altman said. “More than 800 million people use ChatGPT every week, and we process over 6 billion tokens per minute on the API. AI has gone from something people play with to something people build with every day.”

This comes as the chatbot parent company is accelerating its AI infrastructure expansion, securing chips and building data centres to keep up with demand. At Dev Day, the company also unveiled new tools that allow developers to create interactive, adaptive, and personalised apps directly within ChatGPT.

The company has announced app integration in its AI assistant ChatGPT for all logged-in users outside the EU on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans. The integration is available starting today in English for pilot partners, including Spotify, Zillow, Canva, Expedia, Booking.com, Coursera, and Figma, in markets where their services operate. Additional apps and EU availability are expected later this year.

Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT became one of the fastest-growing consumer AI products, and OpenAI has continued expanding its services, including OpenAI Pulse, which delivers customised morning briefs.

OpenAI, still legally a nonprofit, was recently valued at $500 billion following a $6.6 billion private stock sale, making it one of the world’s most valuable privately held companies.