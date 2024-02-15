ChatGPT can recall and erase information based on your instructions

OpenAI has initiated the rollout of new "memory" controls for a select group of ChatGPT users, with plans for a wider release in the future. These controls empower users to instruct ChatGPT to remember specific information, review its memory, or disable memory altogether.

According to OpenAI's blog post, ChatGPT can now retain information across conversations, enhancing its ability to deliver relevant responses. Users can prompt ChatGPT to remember certain details or allow it to autonomously gather information. Over time, ChatGPT's memory will improve with increased usage.

This feature holds potential for various scenarios. For instance, users can instruct ChatGPT to remember personal preferences, such as living in the suburbs and preferring driving over public transit. Similarly, users can specify details like having a kindergartner to tailor advice accordingly.

Additionally, OpenAI highlights the utility of memory in business settings. It can facilitate tasks like remembering tone, voice, and formatting preferences for content creation, as well as languages and frameworks for programming.

GPTs, custom chatbots powered by OpenAI, have their memories, available through the GPT Store. For instance, the Books GPT can automatically recall your read books and preferred genres, but these memories aren't shared with ChatGPT or vice versa.