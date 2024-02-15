Advertisment
#News

ChatGPT can recall and erase information based on your instructions

OpenAI is rolling out new 'memory' controls for certain ChatGPT users, enhancing its ability to recall details from past conversations for more relevant responses. Users can guide ChatGPT to remember certain information or let it gather details independently.

OpenAI has initiated the rollout of new "memory" controls for a select group of ChatGPT users, with plans for a wider release in the future. These controls empower users to instruct ChatGPT to remember specific information, review its memory, or disable memory altogether.

According to OpenAI's blog post, ChatGPT can now retain information across conversations, enhancing its ability to deliver relevant responses. Users can prompt ChatGPT to remember certain details or allow it to autonomously gather information. Over time, ChatGPT's memory will improve with increased usage.

This feature holds potential for various scenarios. For instance, users can instruct ChatGPT to remember personal preferences, such as living in the suburbs and preferring driving over public transit. Similarly, users can specify details like having a kindergartner to tailor advice accordingly.

 

Additionally, OpenAI highlights the utility of memory in business settings. It can facilitate tasks like remembering tone, voice, and formatting preferences for content creation, as well as languages and frameworks for programming.

GPTs, custom chatbots powered by OpenAI, have their memories, available through the GPT Store. For instance, the Books GPT can automatically recall your read books and preferred genres, but these memories aren't shared with ChatGPT or vice versa.

Memory controls are accessible for both ChatGPT and GPTs in the ChatGPT settings menu. Disabling memory prevents its creation or usage, and users can manage memories by viewing, deleting specific ones, or clearing all from the same menu.

However, users must note that deleting a chat from history does not erase ChatGPT's or a GPT's memories and users must delete the memories individually.

While ChatGPT may accumulate sensitive details, OpenAI aims to enhance models with memories, barring business customers and opt-out users from memory utilization. Measures are in place to prevent ChatGPT from actively remembering sensitive information without explicit user request.

ChatGPT's memories evolve with interactions and are not tied to specific conversations. Additionally, GPT memories are not shared with GPT builders.

For heightened privacy, OpenAI introduces Temporary Chat in ChatGPT for select users. With Temporary Chat, users can converse without prior conversation recall or memory access, but custom instructions remain enabled.

Temporary Chat conversations may be retained for up to 30 days for safety reasons, according to OpenAI.

