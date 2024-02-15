ChatGPT can recall and erase information based on your instructions

Memory controls are accessible for both ChatGPT and GPTs in the ChatGPT settings menu. Disabling memory prevents its creation or usage, and users can manage memories by viewing, deleting specific ones, or clearing all from the same menu.
However, users must note that deleting a chat from history does not erase ChatGPT's or a GPT's memories and users must delete the memories individually.
While ChatGPT may accumulate sensitive details, OpenAI aims to enhance models with memories, barring business customers and opt-out users from memory utilization. Measures are in place to prevent ChatGPT from actively remembering sensitive information without explicit user request.
ChatGPT's memories evolve with interactions and are not tied to specific conversations. Additionally, GPT memories are not shared with GPT builders.
For heightened privacy, OpenAI introduces Temporary Chat in ChatGPT for select users. With Temporary Chat, users can converse without prior conversation recall or memory access, but custom instructions remain enabled.
Temporary Chat conversations may be retained for up to 30 days for safety reasons, according to OpenAI.