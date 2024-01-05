ChatGPT might replace Google Assistant on Android phones soon

Android users may soon have the option to designate ChatGPT as their default digital assistant on their smartphones. Currently, users of ChatGPT need to visit the ChatGPT website or use the dedicated app on their smartphones to interact with the AI chatbot. However, OpenAI appears to be in the process of developing the capability to set ChatGPT as the default assistant on Android, allowing users to access it in a manner similar to Google Assistant.

Recent observations by Android Authority suggest that OpenAI is actively working on integrating default digital assistant functionality into its language model, ChatGPT. The latest version of the ChatGPT app includes code (com.openai.voice.assistant.AssistantActivity) designed to activate an overlay, suggesting support for voice input akin to Google Assistant. However, this feature is currently incomplete and not enabled by default.

Notably, Android, being an open-source platform, has allowed the substitution of Google Assistant with third-party assistant apps for some time. This enables users to invoke their preferred digital assistant through simple gestures such as a long press of the power button or a swipe gesture, while a dedicated app ensures continued accessibility to Google Assistant.

Additional segments of code within the latest ChatGPT app hint at ongoing development for default assistant support. However, all of these code snippets remain unfinished at this stage. The report also notes that the updated ChatGPT app introduces a Quick Settings tile, initially disabled, intended to serve as a shortcut for launching ChatGPT in assistant mode.

While the release date for this functionality remains uncertain, the code indicates that it will require a ChatGPT Plus subscription. Android Authority has reported difficulties in activating the default assistant functionality or the Quick Settings tile, even with an active subscription. Despite the current challenges, it is anticipated that this feature will be rolled out soon, although a specific timeline is not yet known.