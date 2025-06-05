ChatGPT rolls out cloud integration and meeting features

OpenAI has rolled out a suite of new features for its ChatGPT product aimed at making the AI assistant more useful for business users. The update includes integration with popular cloud services, support for meeting recordings and transcriptions, and expanded research tools.

As part of the upgrade, ChatGPT can now connect to Dropbox, Google Drive, Box, OneDrive, and SharePoint. This allows users to pull information from their own documents and files when asking questions or building reports. For example, an analyst could search across their company’s files to develop a detailed investment brief.

The company says the integration respects each organisation’s existing access rules, ensuring that users only access the data they’re authorised to see.

Also new is a feature for recording and transcribing meetings. ChatGPT can now generate meeting notes, complete with time-stamped citations, and suggest follow-up actions. These action items can be turned into a Canvas document, OpenAI’s platform for writing and coding tasks, streamlining workflow from meeting to execution.

The move places ChatGPT in direct competition with tools like Notion, Zoom, and ClickUp, which have also introduced AI-powered transcription features in recent months.

OpenAI is also broadening its research capabilities. The new update introduces “deep research” connectors for services such as HubSpot, Linear, and selected tools from Microsoft and Google, currently in beta. These allow users to compile research reports that combine company data with web content.

Additionally, the company is introducing support for MCP, or model context protocol, allowing ChatGPT to connect with external tools for deep research. This support is being rolled out to Pro, Team, and Enterprise subscribers.

The new tools highlight its growing push into workplace productivity. The company now counts over three million businesses as customers, up from two million in February.

The company's latest push into enterprise software suggests it intends to become a central platform for work-related AI tools, a space where smaller startups like Notion and Context are also vying for attention, but where OpenAI may have an early lead.