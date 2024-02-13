Chemists' body calls for withdrawal of health supplement ad featuring Ranveer Singh

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has requested the removal of an advertisement for HealthOk vitamin supplements. The advertisement, featuring actor Ranveer Singh, suggests that non-vegetarians are healthier, which the chemists’ body finds objectionable, The Economic Times has reported.

According to AIOCD, the ad is deceptive and goes against the widely acknowledged health advantages of vegetarianism. They argue that the ad implies that vegetarians are more likely to suffer from vitamin deficiencies and that HealthOk can prevent this.

The campaign asserts that one in three Indians is vegetarian and suggests they are prone to vitamin deficiency. AIOCD points out the prominence of vegetarianism in India, supported by the Prime Minister and many chief ministers, and argues that the advertisement promotes an inaccurate and potentially harmful narrative.

The chemists’ body has warned that misleading ads endorsed by celebrities can have serious consequences. They have urged the managing director of Mankind Pharma, the makers of HealthOk, to promptly withdraw the advertisement to avoid legal repercussions under the Consumer Protection Act 1986 and Sales of Goods Act 1930.

The HealthOk campaign claims that its multivitamin tablets can address nutritional deficiencies and provide added energy benefits due to Taurine and Ginseng. Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of AIOCD, has condemned the advertisement as misleading and questioned the ethics of promoting such products for personal gain.