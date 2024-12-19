Delhi High Court rules against Wow! Momo’s monopoly claim on 'Wow'

The Delhi High Court on Thursday observed that the popular restaurant chain Wow! Momo cannot claim a monopoly over the use of the word 'Wow' in the restaurant sector. The court was hearing a plea by Wow! Momo to prevent Hong Kong-based Wow Burger from operating in India.

Justice Amit Bansal reportedly, noted that the word 'Wow' is commonly used in the restaurant industry and may be too generic to be monopolised. He also expressed concerns about restricting a global chain from using its trade name. The court has scheduled the case for further consideration in January, pending a response from Wow Burger. It refused to issue an interim order barring Wow Burger from entering India.

During the hearing, Wow Momo’s lawyer, Advocate Ankur Sangal, argued that Wow Burger, despite being a recent establishment, could cause confusion among consumers in India by using the 'Wow Burger' name. However, the court decided not to pass an ex-parte interim order without hearing from the other side.

In a related case, the court had recently restrained Gurgaon-based restaurant Wow! Delicious from using a name similar to Wow! Momo's, citing the potential for consumer confusion.

Founded in 2008, Wow! Momo is a Kolkata-based chain known for its momos and has expanded to over 600 outlets across India. Wow Burger, which plans to launch in India through a partnership with FranGlobal, aims to open over 100 outlets in major cities by 2029.

This follows a series of trademark disputes for Wow! Momo, including cases against Wow Punjabi and Wow China Bistro.