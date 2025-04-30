Duolingo replaces human workers with AI in major shift towards automation

Duolingo is adopting an 'AI-first' approach to its business operations and plans to gradually reduce its reliance on human contract workers as artificial intelligence assumes more responsibilities, according to a memo shared by the company.

In an email to employees on Monday, Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn outlined the company’s new strategy, stating that artificial intelligence is transforming how work is performed. The message was later made public through Duolingo’s official LinkedIn account.

“AI is already changing how work gets done,” von Ahn wrote. “When there's a shift this big, the worst thing you can do is wait.”

As part of the shift, Duolingo will begin transferring tasks from contractors to AI systems and will progressively discontinue the use of contractors for work that can be automated. The company also stated that AI usage will be factored into new hires and the performance reviews of existing employees. Team expansion will only be permitted when automation is not feasible, the memo said.

Duolingo previously moved in this direction in 2023 when it cut 10% of its contractors, reportedly choosing AI-driven tools for translation tasks.

Von Ahn said the move was not intended to replace workers but to allow employees to focus on creative and problem-solving tasks rather than repetitive work. The company will support full-time staff with training, mentorship and AI tools, according to the memo.

Duolingo’s latest AI-powered features include Video Call, launched in September 2024, which enables language learners to practise speaking with an AI character named Lily via video chat. The platform is also using AI to generate educational content.

Von Ahn compared the current AI shift to Duolingo’s previous investment in mobile technology. In 2012, the company prioritised developing a mobile-first app, which led to its app being named Apple’s iPhone App of the Year in 2013. The app has since amassed more than 500 million registered users.

“This time the platform shift is AI,” von Ahn wrote.

At the time of writing, Duolingo had a market capitalisation of more than $17 billion

Duolingo joins other tech firms embracing similar approaches. Earlier this month, Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke told staff that effective AI use is now a core expectation for employees and said performance reviews would include questions on AI application.