Duolingo English Test reveals new visual identity

The Duolingo English Test (DET) has introduced a new visual identity, marking a shift in its brand evolution. The updated look brings the DET closer to Duolingo’s, brand presence. While the mascot remains unchanged, the DET’s logo now adopts Duolingo’s green, moving away from its previous yellow-and-white scheme.

The change also extends to the DET website, which has been redesigned to reflect the new branding. The rebranding is part of an ongoing effort to maintain consistency under the unified umbrella of "Powered by Duolingo."

The rebranding was first teased on Instagram with a playful post, staying true to Duolingo’s irreverent tone and engaging with its audience in a familiar, light-hearted manner. The update emphasises Duolingo’s focus on providing a student-friendly and flexible testing experience, aligning the test’s visual identity with its digital-first approach to language proficiency.