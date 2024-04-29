Elon Musk announces possibility of ad revenue suspension on X for creators using bots

Elon Musk, CEO of X, has issued a warning stating that some creators will have their ad revenue sharing paused due to a pending investigation to look into the use of bots to spam likes, replies, and direct messages (DMs).

The move comes amid growing concerns about automated bots affecting the integrity of engagement metrics and degrading the user experience. Musk emphasized that the goal of creator payouts is to encourage high-quality content on X, but he expressed concern about reports of users manipulating the system to inflate ad revenue through spamming tactics.

"In some cases, we are seeing the opposite, where people are spamming the system to generate ad money. That is obviously not ok," Musk remarked.

Musk announced that ad revenue sharing would be suspended for creators found to be engaging in manipulative practices like using bots to spam likes, replies, and direct messages (DMs). This action was taken to maintain the platform's integrity and quality of content.

The decision received support from some users with one follower emphasising the importance of promoting genuine and high-quality content, stating that the objective should be to "maximise legitimate, quality, accurate, informative, and entertaining content."

