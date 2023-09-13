Elon Musk ignored pleas to stop alienating Twitter advertisers, new book claims

A lot has changed since Elon Musk took over Twitter with a $ 44 billion deal and rebranded the platform as X. The platform has experienced a loss of advertisers on the platform due to multiple decisions taken by Musk. Walter Isaacson is his confidante and his biography reveals how Musk has continuously ignored advice regarding the platform. This was first covered by Bloomberg.

The book reports on how Musk was being counselled on decisions that would attract advertisers. He was advised to instead focus on improving video and making better ads, according to the book, which is coming out this week.

Tesla chairman Robyn Denholm reportedly also warned him against his actions on the platform hurting his car brand. The book paints Musk as an impulsive decision-maker since no one can change his mind when he decides on something.

Musk had called out Apple's Tim Cook for pausing advertising on his platform last November. But Oracle’s co-founder Larry Ellison cautioned him against damaging that relationship since Apple was a major marketer and X needed to stay on the iPhone’s App Store. He then reached out to Cook to make amends.



Musk has been in the process of transforming X by letting go of employees and executives, reinstating banned accounts, adding a subscription for a checkmark, and adding many other features. These changes have alienated many users who joined X’s competitor Meta’s Threads.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino has been onboarded to remedy the situation and attract advertisers back to the platform.