Elon Musk's Tesla takes legal action against Indian company over name usage

Tesla has taken legal action against an Indian battery manufacturer for allegedly infringing on its trademark. The lawsuit, filed on May 3 and heard in the Delhi High Court, aims to obtain compensation and a permanent injunction against the use of the Tesla brand name. Despite receiving a cease-and-desist notice in April 2022, the Indian company, Tesla Power India Pvt Ltd, reportedly continued to market its products under the ‘Tesla Power’ brand, as revealed during a recent court session.

In response, Tesla Power India Pvt Ltd argued that its business of manufacturing lead acid batteries does not overlap with electric vehicle production, and it did not intend to confuse consumers. The court granted the Indian company three weeks to submit a written response after providing a set of documents defending its position.

According to court documents, the accused company also operates under the name ‘Tesla Power USA’ and is recognized for its pioneering role in affordable batteries with a significant presence in India.

The Elon Musk-led company informed the court that it became aware of the Indian company's use of its brand name in 2022 and has been unable to halt it, leading to legal action. This legal dispute coincides with Elon Musk's cancellation of a planned visit to India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21, followed by an unexpected visit to China.

The next hearing in the Tesla India trademark case is scheduled for May 22.