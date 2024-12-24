Elon Musk’s xAI tests iOS app for Grok

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, is testing a standalone iOS app for its chatbot, Grok, which was previously available exclusively to users of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The app, currently in beta testing in Australia and select countries, offers generative AI features, including real-time web and X data access, text rewriting, paragraph summarisation, question-and-answer capabilities, and image generation from text prompts.

“Grok is an AI-powered assistant designed to be maximally truthful, useful, and curious. Get answers to any question, generate striking images, and upload pictures to gain a deeper understanding of your world,” the app listing states.

xAI is also developing a dedicated website, Grok.com, to provide web access to the chatbot. At present, the site displays a 'coming soon' message for users who log in with an xAI account.

Previously restricted to the platforms' paying subscribers, Grok began testing a free version in November. Earlier this month, the chatbot was made available to all users.

xAI claims Grok’s image generation model excels at 'photorealistic rendering' and imposes minimal restrictions on its capabilities, enabling users to create images featuring public figures or copyrighted material.