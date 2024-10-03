EU presses YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok for algorithm details

The European Commission has issued formal requests for information to YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok, seeking detailed insights into the design and functioning of their recommender systems under the Digital Services Act (DSA). This follows a growing emphasis on the need for transparency and accountability in how these platforms manage risks linked to their algorithmic recommendations.

As part of the DSA obligations, platforms are required to assess and mitigate risks posed by their recommender systems. This includes addressing concerns related to mental health, the spread of harmful content, and the influence of these systems on users, particularly in terms of engagement-driven designs.

YouTube and Snapchat are expected to provide specific details regarding the parameters of their algorithms and their role in amplifying systemic risks. This includes concerns around the electoral process, civic discourse, and users' mental health, such as addictive behaviours and content ‘rabbit holes.’ The platforms are also required to outline measures they have in place to mitigate the spread of illegal content, including illegal drug promotion and hate speech.

TikTok, meanwhile, has been asked to clarify the steps it has taken to prevent the manipulation of its platform by malicious actors. The platform must also explain how it is addressing risks related to elections, media pluralism, and civic discourse, which could potentially be amplified by its recommender system.

All three companies have until 15 November to provide the requested information. The Commission will assess their responses and may take further steps, including formal proceedings under Article 66 of the DSA, should the replies prove insufficient. Failure to reply accurately or fully could result in penalties, including fines under Article 74 (2) of the DSA. If platforms do not respond by the deadline, the Commission may issue a formal request by decision, with further penalties possible for non-compliance.

The EU has previously initiated non-compliance proceedings under the DSA against Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, AliExpress, and TikTok, focusing on the platforms’ failure to adequately address illegal and harmful content linked to their recommendation systems.





