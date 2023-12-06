X users can now broadcast community posts to followers

X, previously known as Twitter, is introducing a new feature that enables users to share their community posts with all of their followers. This functionality is akin to posting a message in a Slack channel that reaches the entire audience.

An engineer from X announced the feature, noting its initial availability on iOS with plans for a subsequent release on the web and Android. Users can opt to broadcast a community post by selecting the "Also send to followers" option while posting within a community, and the post will be visible on the user's profile.

Hello friends! We just released a new feature in the latest iOS update.

When you post to a community, you can now also ‘share the post with your followers’. Community post will be broadcasted to your followers and visible in your profile.



Since X's communities are public, anyone can view the post, but only community members can respond to it. To engage with a broadcasted community post, users can quote it. It remains unclear whether the platform will introduce options for communities to block broadcasts.

In recent months, X has focused on enhancing communities and introducing new features to better compete with platforms like Reddit and Facebook. These enhancements include post sorting for pinned communities, the ability to showcase communities on user profiles, and the option for private accounts to join communities. In October, X implemented a gatekeeping feature allowing admins of restricted communities to pose questions to potential members before approval.

Previously, X restricted community creation to Premium accounts, but in October, this capability was extended to users in Japan. Additionally, the social network has incorporated posts from joined communities into the algorithmic feed ("For You") over the past few months.