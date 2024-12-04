FSSAI issues food safety guidelines for foodtech platforms following rise in complaints

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a detailed advisory to foodtech platforms in response to increasing complaints regarding food products sold online. The guidelines, announced on Tuesday, 3 December, aim to bolster consumer safety and maintain the integrity of food sold through delivery and quick-commerce services.

Advisory for E-commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs) on Strengthening Food Safety Compliance

The advisory outlines five key measures for foodtech platforms to adopt: training for delivery personnel, separate transportation of food and non-food items, mandatory FSSAI licensing and registration, alignment of product claims, and compliance with shelf-life and hygiene rating requirements.

Under the new guidelines, platforms must train last-mile delivery staff in proper food safety practices, including safe handling, transportation, and sanitation. Personal hygiene is also a focus to minimise risks of contamination.

To prevent cross-contamination, food and non-food items must be delivered separately. Foodtech platforms are further mandated to display the FSSAI licence or registration numbers of all listed sellers, ensuring compliance with food safety regulations.

Quick-commerce platforms must ensure that all product claims align with the information on physical labels, with unverified or misleading claims strictly prohibited. Additionally, food products must retain at least 30% of their shelf life, or 45 days before expiry, at the time of delivery. Hygiene ratings must also be prominently displayed to enable informed consumer choices.

The advisory follows several recent incidents that have raised concerns over food safety in the online delivery sector. An FSSAI inspection at Zomato’s Hyperpure warehouse in Hyderabad found incorrectly labelled products, while in another case, a consumer reported finding a finger in an ice cream ordered via Zepto.

FSSAI has warned foodtech platforms of regulatory action for non-compliance with the new guidelines, emphasising the need for enhanced safety and transparency in the online food industry.