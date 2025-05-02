Global media dialogue opens at WAVES 2025 with ministers from 30 Nations

The Global media dialogue kicked off on Friday as part of the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, with participation from ministers representing over 30 countries. The high-level dialogue was chaired by India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Key topics of discussion included promoting open and equitable trade in the global media and entertainment sector, ethical use of artificial intelligence in content creation, tackling misinformation, and strengthening the principles of responsible journalism.

The dialogue also addressed the media’s role in fostering understanding in conflict regions and proposed the creation of an International Media Collaboration Network to promote cross-border knowledge exchange and cooperation.

The day-long discussions will culminate in the adoption of the 'WAVES Declaration,' aimed at building a framework for sustainable, inclusive, and globally collaborative practices in the media and entertainment industry.

Minister Vaishnaw is also expected to hold bilateral talks with counterparts from the UK, Russia, Egypt, Bhutan, Bahrain, Eswatini, and Indonesia during the summit.

WAVES 2025 positions India as a global hub for creative and technological innovation across sectors including cinema, television, AI, immersive media, and digital entertainment.