Gmail’s summary cards feature will now locate important information

Google is updating Gmail’s ‘summary cards’ to make it easier for users to locate important information within their emails. This update focuses on surfacing key details from messages and presenting them in a summarised format at the top of an email, without requiring users to sift through lengthy email chains or complex threads. It’s an effort to streamline inbox management by highlighting relevant content instantly.

Initially, Gmail’s summary cards were primarily seen when users made purchases online, providing a quick snapshot of what was bought, the total amount, and links to track the package. With the new update, the cards are evolving. For instance, when a package is in transit, the card will automatically update to show the delivery date, and once it’s delivered, it may even offer links to the seller’s return policy. This smarter, contextual approach ensures that users receive information relevant to the current stage of their order, making email interaction more intuitive and helpful.

The summary cards feature is expanding beyond shopping to include categories like events, travel, and bill payments. In practice, this means Gmail will summarise emails related to upcoming events, showing details like venue information or timings. For travel, the card might include flight numbers, hotel bookings, or car rentals, with quick access to confirmation details or updates. Similarly, for bills, users will see important payment deadlines or amounts due, ensuring vital information is easily accessible without scrolling through multiple emails.

A significant part of this update is the integration of summary cards into Gmail’s search function and inbox layout. Now, when users search for terms like ‘Delta’ or ‘flight,’ it will display relevant summary cards related to their travel plans at the top of the results, eliminating the need to scroll through dozens of similar emails. Additionally, for time-sensitive matters like an impending trip or package delivery, these cards will also appear prominently at the top of the inbox, ensuring users have easy access to crucial information as soon as they open Gmail.

Maria Fernandez Guajardo, Senior Director of Product for Gmail, said, "For years summary cards in Gmail have provided a snippet of helpful information at the top of your emails. But we know email habits continue to evolve. That’s why today we’re announcing big changes to these summary cards and new features to help you find exactly the right information, just when you need it."

Unlike some of Google’s more recent innovations, this update to summary cards is not powered by artificial intelligence. Instead, it’s based on improved email parsing technology, allowing Gmail to better understand and extract key pieces of information from the content of your messages. Guajardo clarified that the cards do not rely on Google’s advanced AI systems like Gemini, but are purely an enhancement to Gmail’s ability to summarise useful data from within an email, making it easier for users to act on.

The feature is currently available for users on iOS and Android devices, where it is limited to summarising purchase-related emails. However, Google has plans to expand the reach of these summary cards to more categories and platforms, including desktop versions.