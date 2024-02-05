Google adds AI feature to Maps

Google Maps has introduced an AI feature to help users discover new places.

The new feature analyses over 250 million locations on Google Maps and contributions from over 300 million Local Guides to find suggestions based on what the user is looking for.

This is how users can enable the feature

If the user is visiting San Francisco and wants to find vintage places to shop. They can ask Google Maps prompts like 'places with a vintage vibe in SF'. The feature will then analyse Maps’ information about nearby businesses and places along with photos, ratings and reviews from the Maps community to give them suggestions.

The user will also find categories like clothing stores, vinyl shops and flea markets — along with photo carousels and review summaries that highlight why a place might be interesting for the user to visit.

The company mentioned that the feature will be able to generate recommendations on niche and specific queries as well.

The early access of the feature will be rolled out to users in the U.S. this week and will be available to select Local Guides. According to the company, the new feature will be rolled out to other users shortly.