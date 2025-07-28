Google launches AI-based web guide feature to organise search results

Google has introduced 'Web Guide', a Search Labs experiment aimed at organising search result pages using AI. The feature is designed to group web links based on specific aspects of a user's query, allowing for segmented navigation of related information.

Web Guide operates through a custom version of Google's Gemini model, which analyses both the user's query and web content to present structured result categories. The system also uses a technique known as 'query fan-out', which issues multiple related searches simultaneously to identify a wider range of relevant pages.

The feature is initially available to users who opt in via the 'Web' tab on Search. Users can toggle between Web Guide results and the standard Web tab format. Google plans to expand the presence of AI-organised results to other parts of the search interface, including the 'All' results tab, based on user interaction and feedback during the testing phase.

The update is currently intended for open-ended or multi-sentence queries that span broader or more nuanced information needs.