Google unveils AI driven advertising features at DMEXCO

At DMEXCO, Europe's digital marketing event, Google unveiled a suite of new AI-driven features designed for advertising strategies. These innovations aim to enhance campaign performance and provide advertisers with greater control and insights. The new features include advanced AI creation tools, enhanced AI asset generation, refined AI parameter controls, and improved reporting.

Let us take a look at all of them.

Enhanced search campaigns with AI

The company's AI-powered Gemini models now support building search campaigns in multiple languages, including German, French, and Spanish. This expansion aims to empower businesses to create more effective campaigns tailored to diverse linguistic markets.

Brendon Kraham, VP of Search and Commerce, Global Ads Solutions, mentioned, "The results speak for themselves, small business advertisers that use the conversational experience in Google Ads are 63% more likely to publish Search campaigns with ‘Good’ or ‘Excellent’ Ad Strength. We want even more businesses to have access to this technology so, in the coming months, the conversational experience in Google Ads will expand to German, French and Spanish languages".

Creative vision with generative AI

For engaging consumers who may not be actively searching but are open to discovery, Demand Gen campaigns offer a solution. These campaigns utilise immersive, visual-first storytelling on YouTube and non search inventory to drive demand. Demand Gen allows for customisation of the company's AI strategies by channel, audience, and creative, tailoring messages to target customers effectively. Advertisers integrating Demand Gen with Search or Performance Max campaigns have seen an average increase of 14% in conversions.

To support the need for diverse and high volume creative assets, the company is expanding its AI-powered image editing capabilities beyond Performance Max. Advertisers can now enhance image assets for Search, Demand Gen, App, and Display campaigns, and even spotlight their products by selecting and editing images directly from Google Merchant Center.

Control and optimization

The company emphasises enhancing human creativity with AI rather than replacing it. Advertisers can now provide reference images and prompts to generate visuals aligned with their brand identity. Performance Max is also introducing comprehensive brand guideline support, allowing precise control over visual elements like fonts and logos across ad formats.

Insights and Reporting

New metrics will be introduced to track asset performance, including conversion metrics for each asset. Asset coverage reporting will help identify underperforming asset groups and offer recommendations for improvement, such as adding specific types of headlines or images.

The company is streamlining performance insights by consolidating data into a single view, making it easier to understand campaign fluctuations and track progress towards CPA and ROAS goals. The integration of impression share reporting will provide insights into ad prominence and competitive landscape.

Responding to advertiser feedback, Google has introduced campaign-level negative keywords for Performance Max, enhancing control over ad placements. Future updates include omnichannel bidding for Demand Gen campaigns and expanded support for buying Demand Gen ads via Display & Video 360, enhancing campaign flexibility and reach.