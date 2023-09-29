Google's AI search experience is now available for teenagers

Google has announced that it is extending access to its generative AI search feature to teenagers. In addition to this, the company is unveiling a new feature aimed at providing more context to users' search results and making improvements to its AI model to better identify false or offensive queries.

The SGE (Search Generative Experience), an AI-driven search experience, introduces a conversational mode within Google Search, allowing users to interact with the platform in a more conversational manner when querying about a particular topic.

Starting this week, people aged 13-17 years in the United States who are logged into a Google Account will have the opportunity to enrol in Search Labs, granting them access to the AI-powered search experience through either the Google app or the Chrome desktop platform.

Expanding the accessibility of this feature to teenagers aligns with the platform's understanding that, since the introduction of SGE, it has garnered greater popularity among younger users.

It has been observed that the highest satisfaction ratings come from individuals aged 18 to 24, a demographic the company believes prefers to pose questions in a conversational manner.

In addition to making the AI search experience available to teenagers, Google is rolling out a new function designed to offer users greater context regarding the information they encounter.

The company is incorporating an 'About this result' notification, a feature long present in the standard Google Search, into the AI-driven search experience. These notifications will provide users with insights into how SGE generated the response, allowing them to gain a better understanding of the underlying technology.

Google also has plans to extend the 'About this result' feature to individual links found within SGE responses. This enhancement will enable users to gain more insights into the web pages supporting the information provided in AI-generated summaries.