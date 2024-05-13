Google partners with Airtel for cloud and GenAI solutions in India

Bharti Airtel and Google Cloud announced a strategic collaboration aiming to deliver advanced cloud solutions to businesses throughout India.

This strategic alliance aims to expedite the adoption of cloud technology and modernisation efforts among Airtel's clientele. Within this partnership, Airtel and Google Cloud will offer businesses a range of products, including geospatial analytics and location intelligence for trend identification, predictive capabilities, market assessment, site selection, risk management, and asset tracking.

Additionally, the collaboration will introduce voice analytics tailored for conversational applications spanning multiple languages, along with marketing technology designed to predict consumer behaviour, segment audiences, and streamline content creation through contextual advertising. Airtel has established a managed service centre in Pune, staffed by over 300 specialists, to provide comprehensive support. The financial details of the agreement between Google and Airtel remain undisclosed at this time.