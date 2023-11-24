Google's Bard AI now answers video content questions on YouTube

Google has revealed that its Bard AI chatbot is now equipped to respond to inquiries regarding YouTube videos. While Bard initially gained the capability to analyze YouTube videos with the introduction of the YouTube Extension in September, it can now furnish specific answers to queries pertaining to a video's content.

The company announced on Bard's updates page, "We’re taking the first steps in Bard’s ability to understand YouTube videos. For instance, if you're seeking videos on creating olive oil cake, you can now inquire about the number of eggs needed in the recipe of the initial video. Recognizing the desire for deeper engagement with YouTube videos, we're expanding the YouTube Extension to comprehend certain video content, enabling more substantive conversations with Bard about it."

Previously, the YouTube Extension for Bard solely facilitated the location of specific videos, such as requesting the chatbot to find amusing videos. With this recent update, users can pose specific questions about the content of videos. For instance, if a viewer identifies a captivating location in a travel video, they can ask Bard for the location.

This announcement follows YouTube's introduction of new generative AI features two weeks ago, including an AI conversational tool addressing questions about YouTube content and a feature summarizing topics in video comments. The conversational tool employs large language models, drawing information from YouTube and the web to generate responses while a video is playing. The comments summarizer tool utilizes generative AI to organize discussion topics in comments, offering users an overview of what has been discussed.

The update coincides with Google extending access to Bard for teenagers in most countries globally. According to a blog post by Google, teens can use Bard for "finding inspiration, discovering new hobbies, and solving everyday problems," asking questions ranging from university choices to more recreational topics like learning a new sport.