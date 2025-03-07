Google co-founder Larry Page reportedly launches AI startup Dynatomics

Google co-founder Larry Page is developing a new company, Dynatomics, which aims to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into product manufacturing, according to a report by The Information.

Dynatomics is reportedly focused on creating AI capable of designing 'highly optimised' objects that can be manufactured in factories. The initiative is being led by Chris Anderson, former chief technology officer of the Page-backed electric aircraft startup Kittyhawk, the report stated.

Page's venture is part of a broader trend of entrepreneurs exploring AI's potential in manufacturing. Companies such as Orbital Materials are building AI platforms to discover materials for applications ranging from batteries to carbon dioxide-capturing cells. PhysicsX offers tools for simulations in sectors like automotive, aerospace, and materials science. Instrumental, meanwhile, is employing vision-powered AI to identify anomalies in factory processes.

Further details about Dynatomics, including its timeline for product development or release, remain undisclosed.