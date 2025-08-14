Google introduces Commerce Media Suite ahead of festive season

Google has launched the 'Commerce Media Suite', aimed at helping brands and merchants increase their sales on quick commerce and e-commerce marketplaces.

The suite integrates Google Ads to connect brands with high-intent shoppers across platforms such as Search, Shopping, YouTube, Display, Discover and Gmail. These Google Ads direct users to product listings on marketplaces like Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto and Myntra.

Powered by Google’s AI-driven performance tools, the solution is said to offer enhanced transparency, self-service capabilities and access to first-party data from marketplaces. According to the company, it also enables product-level measurement, allowing brands to track the impact of their ad spend against product and category-level sales.

Launched ahead of the festive season to capture rising consumer demand, the company claimed that the suite has already shown results for early adopters. ITC’s Aashirvaad Select reported a 4x return on ad spend using the solution on Blinkit. RENÉE Cosmetics recorded an 11.5% sales increase and a 48% reduction in cost per order.

Google positions the Commerce Media Suite as a tool for brands to drive profitability and expand reach in competitive online marketplaces.