Google unveils new generation of AI Gemini 1.5 Pro

Google has unveiled Gemini 1.5 Pro, an upgraded GenAI model capable of processing significantly more data than its predecessor, Gemini 1.0 Pro. This new model can handle about 35 times more text or code and also supports multimodal input, such as audio and video.

Although the wider release version can only process a fraction of the data initially, it represents a significant advancement in AI capabilities, particularly in handling longer contextual information.

Gemini 1.5 Pro boasts a context window of up to 1 million tokens, allowing for various applications like analyzing code libraries, and lengthy documents, conversing with chatbots, and video content analysis. Despite some latency issues, Google is optimistic about further optimizations. In addition to the expanded context window, Gemini 1.5 Pro introduces improvements in quality and efficiency through a new architecture utilizing specialized expert models.

Pricing details for the model are yet to be disclosed, but Google plans to introduce tiered pricing based on context window size. Questions remain regarding the alignment of upgrades between Gemini Pro and Ultra models, raising concerns about clarity and consistency in Google's product offerings.