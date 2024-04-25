Google’s Gemini AI could get upgrades such as floating window and live prompts

Google's Gemini AI assistant is set to receive a series of enhancements aimed at bringing it up to speed with its counterpart, Google Assistant. Initially introduced as a voice assistant for Android devices earlier this year, Gemini AI faced criticism for lacking certain on-device functionalities compared to Google Assistant, despite its inherent advantages. However, recent reports suggest Google is actively addressing these shortcomings by integrating new features into Gemini AI.

One notable addition is the introduction of a floating window feature, as reported by PiunikaWeb via AssembleDebug. This feature aims to refine how the assistant presents information by displaying it in a floating window over the active app, rather than opening a separate screen. This streamlined approach is designed to minimize disruptions for users, particularly for queries that don't necessitate extensive text generation.

Additionally, a feature dubbed ‘Live Prompts’ is reportedly in development, as detailed by Android Authority via AssembleDebug. This functionality appears to offer prompt scheduling capabilities, enabling users to automate tasks and create routines similar to those supported by Google Assistant. For instance, users may be able to configure Gemini AI to deliver weather updates at specific times.

Moreover, Gemini AI may soon support file uploads, including PDF documents, as noted in a report by Android Authority. While this feature is currently inactive, it is speculated that Gemini AI could analyze uploaded files to provide summaries and answer related questions. However, it remains unclear whether this capability will be accessible to all users or limited to Google One AI Premium subscribers.

Lastly, Gemini AI is poised to gain real-time generation capabilities, according to PiunikaWeb. This feature would enable the assistant to generate text responses in real-time, line by line, reducing the waiting time for users. A button to activate this feature was reportedly discovered within the app by AssembleDebug.

Overall, these planned enhancements signify Google's commitment to refining Gemini AI and expanding its functionality to better compete with established assistants like Google Assistant.