Google expands Gemini Live voice chat to all Android users

Google's Gemini Live, a two-way voice chat feature for its AI chatbot, is now available to all Android users. Initially offered only to Gemini Advanced users via the Google One AI Premium plan, it has now been expanded to everyone, though only the basic version is accessible for free. The option to choose from ten different voices remains exclusive to paid users. A report earlier this month indicated the wider release for Android.

Since the Gemini app isn't yet available for iOS, iPhone users cannot access Gemini Live. Android users with compatible devices and the Gemini app will notice a new waveform icon next to the microphone and camera icons. Tapping it activates Gemini Live, allowing for two-way voice communication where both the user and the AI respond verbally. While the AI speaks fluently with slight voice modulation, it lacks the emotive responses found in ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode.

The feature is useful for users on the go, offering a verbal way to get summaries or discuss topics. The interface mimics a phone call, with a sound wave display and hold/end buttons. Conversations include a text transcript of prompts and responses for easy reference.

Gemini Live supports ten new AI voices, including Nova, Ursa, Vega, and Capella, each with different tones and accents, available through the app’s settings. Currently, Gemini Live does not support Gemini Extensions like Gmail or YouTube Music, but these features, along with camera functionality, will be added as part of Project Astra. The feature will also come to iOS in the future.