Google Gemini's new update lets users fine-tune its responses

Google is introducing a more precise way for users to tune Gemini's responses to the web app.
When users highlight a portion of Gemini's response to their question, the option to "Modify selected text" will display as a pencil or sparkling icon. This opens a box containing an open text field and Regenerate, Shorter, Longer, and Remove options.
Encountering "Gemini couldn't do that" may happen due to certain changes:
- Prompts lacking specific instructions for modifying selected text (e.g., "how's the weather today").
- Requests for unsupported text formatting changes, such as color or size.
- Prompts violating the Prohibited Use Policy.
- Requests for changes beyond the capabilities of the Gemini app.
Consider adjusting your text selection or rephrasing your instruction if your prompt doesn't fall into these types.
Meanwhile, you're unable to modify:
- Any text in responses from extensions.
- Text in responses using code to generate results, like text in charts.
- Text in responses containing code blocks.
- Selections containing images.
The feature's goal is to get an output closer to what you seek. Google aims to provide more control over your creative process, allowing iteration on content and ideas in the context of the original response.
This feature complements existing abilities to view drafts, regenerate, and adjust length, tone, or style. The tune response capability is rolling out in English on the Gemini web.