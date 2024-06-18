Google introduces the Gemini mobile application to India

Google has launched its dedicated AI mobile app, Gemini, in India, more than four months after its U.S. debut. The app supports nine Indian languages in addition to English which are Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. This allows Indian users to type or speak in any of these languages to receive AI assistance, as announced by the company on Tuesday.

The latest launch in India offers a paid option for the Gemini Advanced experience, which runs on Gemini 1.5 Pro. This advanced version features a 1 million token context window to handle a variety of information, from documents up to 1,500 pages to complex data analysis tasks. The Gemini Advanced experience also includes support for the nine Indian languages available in the app.

In addition to the India launch, Google has quietly released the Gemini mobile app in Turkey, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Android users in these eligible countries can download the Gemini app from the Play Store. Additionally, users can also set Gemini as the default AI assistant in the Google Assistant app. Over the next few weeks, iPhone users in India will be able to access Gemini through the Google app.

At its I/O developer conference in May, Google showcased expansions of its Gemini AI assistant into apps like Gmail, Google Messages, and YouTube, with deep integration within the Android operating system. These features will be rolled out to supported devices over the coming months. Starting today, Google is rolling out Gemini into Google Messages in English for Indian users.

First introduced in the U.S. in February, the Gemini mobile app was launched in European markets such as Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, and the U.K. In April, the app gained support for languages including Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and Portuguese to reach a broader user base.