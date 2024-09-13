Google invests $10 million to empower SMBs with AI training

Google.org is providing $10 million in funding to America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to support AI training and resources for small businesses.

The funding will be used to establish America’s SBDC AI U, which will focus on providing small business owners with AI training and tools. AI Clinics will be set up at SBDCs housed within university and community college campuses. These clinics will offer hands-on instruction and consultation, with support from AI Clinic Advisors and university/community college students.

The SBDC will receive scholarships for the 'Google AI Essentials' course, which will be used to train AI clinic advisors. Grow with Google is launching an on-demand AI training course designed to help small businesses take advantage of the company's AI-powered tools. This course will feature case studies, demos, and hands-on activities, including prompting exercises.

The Grow with Google AI workshop will be incorporated as a module within the broader AI U curriculum developed by America’s SBDC. Grow with Google 'Digital Coaches' will provide local training across the U.S., helping SMBs understand and implement AI tools effectively. Small business owners can now find and connect with digital coaches.

Lisa Gevelber, Founder of Grow with Google, wrote in an official blog, "Today’s announcement builds on the impact of Google.org's $75 million AI Opportunity Fund, which will help over 1 million Americans learn essential AI skills by providing funding to best-in-class workforce development and education organisations across the country. Through these new initiatives, Google.org aims to equip more small businesses and entrepreneurs with the resources they need to grow and thrive with AI."

The AI training course is available for free on-demand, allowing businesses to learn at their own pace. AI Clinic Advisors and students will offer practical, hands-on support to small business owners, helping them apply AI tools in real-world scenarios.

The AI workshop includes real-world case studies and demonstrations to illustrate practical applications of AI in business operations.

82% of small business leaders using AI have reported positive outcomes, including improved productivity, increased sales, and enhanced decision-making.The initiative highlights the importance of staying updated with AI advancements as the technology continues to evolve and provide new opportunities for optimising business operations. As AI technology progresses, there will be increasing ways to integrate AI and machine learning into various aspects of everyday business operations, potentially leading to more efficient and innovative practices.