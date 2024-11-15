Google launches Gemini app for iOS globally

Google launched its AI-powered assistant, Gemini, as a standalone app for iOS users worldwide on Thursday. Previously, iOS users accessed Gemini through the Google app or mobile web, but now can use a dedicated app designed for ease of interaction.

Image credits : Google

The new Gemini iOS app supports text prompts in 35 languages, with its conversational feature, Gemini Live, available in 12 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, and Hindi. The company stated it plans to expand language options for Gemini Live soon.

In addition to features already accessible via the Google app and mobile web, such as recipe suggestions and study assistance, the new app introduces Gemini Live as an interactive feature. Users can also generate images through the company's Imagen 3 model, which the company re-enabled for select users in August after earlier concerns around historical inaccuracies.

The Gemini app also includes extensions allowing users to ask questions related to other Google services, such as Gmail, Maps, YouTube, and Calendar, for an integrated experience.

Image credits : Google

The company first launched the app on Android in the U.S. in February, gradually expanding its availability to countries including Germany, France, the U.K., and later India and several South Asian nations. By June, the app supported nine local languages in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Apple’s Siri integration with ChatGPT is set for release with the iOS 18.2 public beta, and users are expected to access the feature within weeks.





