Google launches Gemini tool to simplify Search ads

In a recent announcement, Google revealed that its Gemini suite of multimodal large language models now empowers the conversational facet within the Google Ads platform. This latest enhancement aims to streamline the process for advertisers to swiftly construct and expand their Search ad campaigns.

The conversational experience is facilitated through a chat-based tool, strategically crafted to assist in the creation of Search campaigns. Leveraging your website URL, the tool generates relevant ad content, encompassing assets and keywords. Employing generative AI, it proposes campaign-specific images sourced from both generative AI and your website's existing images. It's worth noting that images created through generative AI will be identified as such.

Advertisers are granted the opportunity to review and approve both the generated images and text before the campaign goes live. This ensures alignment with their preferences and campaign objectives.

The beta access for the conversational experience in Google Ads is now accessible to all advertisers in the U.S. and U.K. who use the English language. Global access will gradually expand to include all English-language advertisers in the coming weeks. Google intends to extend access to additional languages in the months ahead.







