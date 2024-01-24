Advertisment
Google launches Gemini tool to simplify Search ads

Google's latest Gemini tool integrates into the existing AI-powered tools for advertisers. Leveraging text-to-image AI capabilities, it enables advertisers to create unique product imagery based on prompts.

Social Samosa
Jan 24, 2024 14:16 IST
In a recent announcement, Google revealed that its Gemini suite of multimodal large language models now empowers the conversational facet within the Google Ads platform. This latest enhancement aims to streamline the process for advertisers to swiftly construct and expand their Search ad campaigns.

The conversational experience is facilitated through a chat-based tool, strategically crafted to assist in the creation of Search campaigns. Leveraging your website URL, the tool generates relevant ad content, encompassing assets and keywords. Employing generative AI, it proposes campaign-specific images sourced from both generative AI and your website's existing images. It's worth noting that images created through generative AI will be identified as such.

Advertisers are granted the opportunity to review and approve both the generated images and text before the campaign goes live. This ensures alignment with their preferences and campaign objectives.

The beta access for the conversational experience in Google Ads is now accessible to all advertisers in the U.S. and U.K. who use the English language. Global access will gradually expand to include all English-language advertisers in the coming weeks. Google intends to extend access to additional languages in the months ahead.



"In recent months, we conducted tests on the conversational experience with a select group of advertisers," stated Shashi Thakur, Google’s VP and GM of Google Ads, in a blog post. "Our observations indicate that it significantly aids in the creation of higher-quality Search campaigns with reduced effort."

This new tool will complement Google's existing array of AI-powered tools for advertisers. A few months back, Google introduced a suite of generative AI product imagery tools known as 'Product Studio' for advertisers in the U.S. These tools empower merchants and advertisers to leverage text-to-image AI capabilities, allowing them to generate new product imagery based on prompts. This service is offered free of charge. Furthermore, the tools provide the capability to enhance low-quality images and eliminate distracting backgrounds for advertisers.

This announcement coincides with Google's ongoing efforts to integrate AI into its various products. As part of this initiative, the company disclosed today that it is introducing three new AI-powered features to Chrome. These include functionalities such as organizing tabs, customizing themes and assisting when composing content like online reviews or forum posts on the web. 
