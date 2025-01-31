Google launches Meridian, an open-source marketing mix model

Google has launched Meridian, an open-source marketing mix model (MMM) designed to help marketers and data scientists assess the impact of their advertising investments. Developed with input from hundreds of brands globally, the model aims to provide a more modern and transparent approach to marketing measurement. Alongside the launch, Google has introduced a partner programme, featuring over 20 certified measurement partners trained on the platform.

Traditional MMMs have struggled to measure digital performance media, such as search advertising and AI-driven campaigns, often leading to incomplete budget allocation strategies. Google claims that this model addresses these shortcomings by using Bayesian causal inference, which integrates prior knowledge with real-world data to offer a clearer picture of marketing effectiveness. The model also incorporates external factors such as seasonality, pricing, and economic shifts while maintaining a privacy-centric approach through aggregated data analysis.

The model also introduces several new features to enhance marketing measurement. It provides access to Google's MMM Data Platform, which offers core data such as impressions, clicks, and costs, as well as new value-added dimensions like Google Query volume. Advertisers can modify code and model parameters to align with specific business needs, and budget decisions can be analysed based on various key performance indicators, including sales, website visits, and conversions.

One of the key distinctions of the model is its approach to measuring video advertising. Unlike traditional MMMs that focus solely on impressions, Meridian accounts for reach and frequency, which Google argues provides a more accurate reflection of campaign performance. Additionally, the platform integrates incrementality experiment results as priors, allowing businesses to calibrate models with real-world data.

Google has also announced continued investment in Meridian. In the coming months, it plans to introduce additional features and refine the methodology The model is available for download on GitHub.