Google announces mass layoffs in ad sales team

As part of a new round of layoffs at the internet giant, Google, an Alphabet subsidiary, acknowledged on Tuesday that it is making big cuts to its advertising sales team. This action is in keeping with a wider trend in the industry, suggesting that as businesses increasingly rely on automation and artificial intelligence technologies to simplify operations, job layoffs will continue this year.

This development was first reported earlier in the day by Business Insider.

Google had cut staff the week before in not only its augmented reality team but also hardware teams in charge of Fitbit, Pixel, Nest, and Voice Assistant divisions. Google emphasizes the strategic change by positioning its customer solutions division, which caters to medium-sized advertiser clients, as the key group for expansion in the future.

With this change in workforce, Google follows the likes of Paytm, Inmobi and others. Last week, Amazon.com disclosed that it intended to fire several hundred employees from its studio and streaming divisions, including 500 staff from Twitch, its video streaming platform.

With these changes, the industry is seeing a noteworthy trend of large tech corporations laying off employees. In the same vein, companies are implementing strategies to deal with changing conditions and use automation and artificial intelligence technology to increase productivity.