Google partners with AI firms to boost retail marketing

Google is rolling out new tools to help retailers integrate its generative AI technology at the 2025 National Retailers Federation (NRF) Big Show in New York. A key highlight is the introduction of AI agents, which can assist brands in boosting sales through personalised customer interactions, real-time product recommendations, and seamless shopping experiences. Retailers can now create custom AI agents using Google’s Agentspace platform, designed to enhance customer service, inventory management, and even loss prevention.

An example of an enterprise AI agent built with Google’s tools

The new tools aim to streamline operations, enabling employees to focus on higher-value tasks. As AI adoption grows, consumers may soon expect near-instant guidance and answers from AI-powered agents, which could become integral to the retail experience.

Google is also enhancing its Vertex AI Search for Commerce module, alongside advancements in image-to-video and image generation tools, offering retailers more ways to optimise operations. The company has partnered with several AI development firms, including Shopify, Revionics, and LiveRamp, to help businesses personalise campaigns, improve customer insights, and maximise advertising spend.

These updates signal a shift towards AI-driven retail, providing brands with the necessary tools to leverage AI in creating more efficient and personalised shopping experiences. With the support of expert partners, businesses can more easily integrate these advancements into their workflow, driving growth and improving customer engagement.