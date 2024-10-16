Google revamps shopping experience with AI powered features

Google has launched a revamped version of its Shopping platform, enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver a more personalised and efficient online shopping experience. The new 'Google Shopping', which is being rolled out in the U.S. over the coming weeks, leverages AI to pair its 45 billion product listings with the Gemini models, offering users a tailored shopping journey.

The new Google Shopping experience uses AI to intelligently show the most relevant products, helping to speed up and simplify your research. You’ll now get an AI-generated brief with top things to consider for your search, plus products that meet your needs." Sean Scott, VP/GM Consumer Shopping, said in an official blog post , "

Key to this update is an AI-generated brief that simplifies product research. For example, a search for ‘Men’s winter jacket for Seattle’ will provide not only relevant product recommendations but also important factors to consider, such as climate suitability. The brief includes dynamic filters that allow users to refine their preferences, such as size or availability at nearby stores, as well as tools like virtual try-on powered by generative AI and augmented reality (AR).

The new personalised shopping home page offers a feed of shoppable products and videos based on user preferences. The platform also remembers where users left off in their research, making it easier to continue browsing across several days or weeks. Preferences can be easily adjusted or turned off via the 'Shopping preferences' menu.

A dedicated deals page further enhances the experience, showcasing personalised offers and price tracking tools to ensure users find the best prices. The AI-generated briefs, currently marked as 'experimental,' will evolve with user feedback, allowing the platform to refine the service over time.