Google rolls out CTV ad updates and AI tools

Google has introduced a series of updates to its connected TV (CTV) advertising tools, incorporating new partnerships, inventory options, and AI-powered features across its Display & Video 360 platform.
Among the key changes, Google is expanding its partnerships with major streaming providers. “For example, over the last few months, our partnership with Netflix has expanded into EMEA and Google affinity Audiences are now available for Netflix campaigns,” the company said.
Google has also added placements across live shows and sporting events through deals with providers like NBCUniversal and Disney. “Thanks to key partnerships with providers like NBCUniversal and Disney, who awarded us their Live Certification badge, our live inventory grew 50% year-over-year in Q1 2025,” the company noted.
New integration with platforms such as Tubi and Spotify allows brands to run both video and audio ads. Advertisers can also now place ads inside Roblox to reach gaming audiences.
In the retail space, Google is expanding commerce and retail media opportunities within the platform. Brands will have access to segments across retailers and service providers such as Costco, Regal Cinemas, Intuit, and Kinective Media by United Airlines.
“This diverse ecosystem… gives brands powerful audience segments to boost ROI and end-to-end sales insights, combining brand and shopper marketing in one campaign to reach customers at any point,” the company stated.
Artificial intelligence will play a larger role in campaign management. Google is introducing updated AI tools for campaign setup, inventory selection, and performance reporting. “We’re weaving Google AI into the core of buying ads in Display & Video 360… to deliver results that are specifically tailored to your business goals.”
Advertisers can use prompts like 'premium CTV deals for live sports fans' to receive AI-generated recommendations, including custom pre-negotiated deals with publishers.
CTV is also increasingly becoming a channel for podcast distribution. Data from Mondo Metrics indicates that 30–40% of YouTube podcast views now come via CTV.