Google launches targeted ads network for Google TV and Smart TVs

Google is introducing a new advertising network specifically designed for Google TV-powered streaming devices and smart TVs. This new service called the Google TV network, allows advertisers to place unskippable ads within over 125 live channels, many of which are free ad-supported streaming TV channels (FAST) that Google is keen to promote.

Google reports there are 20 million active monthly devices using Google TV and Android TV OS, presenting a significant opportunity for advertisers. This reach expands even more with YouTube, which has over 150 million active viewers monthly on TV screens. Advertisers using Google Ads and Google Display & Video 360 can now include the Google TV network in their campaigns by selecting a new option under YouTube & Google. This allows for ad placement across Google TV networks and Google-owned ad space in third-party apps.

Google notes that users of its free channels on Google TV watch an average of 75 minutes per day. The popularity of FAST channels is increasing rapidly, providing a cable-like experience without the cost. Despite mostly offering reruns, these channels serve as a nostalgic background noise for many viewers, making them an ideal platform for advertising.