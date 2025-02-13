Google to test an AI model to detect user age

Google is introducing new safety measures to protect young users, including a machine learning-based system to estimate user ages.

The company has developed a model that can determine a user's age and adjust their experience accordingly. According to the company, understanding a user's age is one of the biggest challenges in implementing age-appropriate safeguards.

“This year, we will start testing a machine learning-based age estimation model in the U.S. This model helps us estimate whether a user is over or under 18, allowing us to apply protections that ensure a safer experience. Over time, we plan to expand this technology to more countries," said Jen Fitzpatrick, SVP, Core at Google.

Age detection has long been a challenge in online content moderation. Google has not disclosed specific details on how its new system will work, but it is working to improve age detection and enhance user safety.

In addition, the company is updating its Family Link supervision tools, making them easier to access with a redesigned app layout. Parents will soon have the ability to restrict app usage during school hours and manage their children’s expenses through Google Wallet.

It is also expanding the use of AI in education. Upcoming features include 'Learn About,' which uses generative AI for interactive learning, and 'NotebookLM,' a personalised AI research assistant that summarises information, explains complex topics, and helps users brainstorm ideas based on selected sources.

However, the age detection system is the most significant update. If successful, it could help limit access to inappropriate content and improve online safety for young users.