Google to block ads linking to spam pages

Google Ads has updated its 'Abusing the Ad Network' policy to disapprove ads that link to pages violating Google Web Search’s spam policies. This change applies to ad destinations removed from Google Search via a manual action, effective December 2024.

The updated policy states, “Advertisers should not violate Google Search's Spam Policies. Ads pointing to destinations removed from Google Search through a manual action will be disapproved. Site owners are notified through Google Search Console about manual actions.”

Google Ads to now disapprove ads that go to pages with Google manual actions https://t.co/dSjtsLtL7v pic.twitter.com/bSWgWeGiim — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) December 24, 2024

A manual action occurs when the company's human reviewers identify that a site or page violates spam policies, typically involving manipulative practices. Such actions may result in reduced rankings or removal from search results.

The company clarified that violations under this policy won’t immediately result in account suspension. Advertisers will receive at least seven days' warning before any suspension takes effect.

The policy reflects closer collaboration between Google Ads and the Google Search team, with ad disapprovals now factoring in organic search penalties. However, this approach has sparked debate. Critics argue that disallowing advertising for such pages might unfairly impact legitimate businesses penalised for non-malicious policy violations.