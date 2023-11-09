Google to roll out discount options for users

Google has announced that it is coming up with a new feature that will enable users to find better deals directly on the web. A separate designated deals page on the Search will provide users with deals directly.

The page will display the latest deals in categories like apparel, electronics, toys, and beauty. Users can look for popular stores or see deals in the categories they are looking for. If a user is signed in at the time of browsing, clicking on the deal will take them directly to the site they usually shop from.

Users can look for deals by mentioning 'shop deals' or something specific like 'deals on sneakers'.

Chrome will also actively look for discount codes and take users back to shopping sites on the 'Resume browsing' option and provide codes if any. Users can click on the 'Discount tag' icon in the Chrome address bar when shopping for items on shopping sites.

Google is also bringing its price insights option to Chrome where users can click on the 'Shopping insights' label in the Chrome address bar. The option will take you to a graph of the price range in the last 90 days and display the typical cost of that item.

Users can also click on the bell icon next to items to be updated on the price drop on the item through notifications on both Search and Chrome.