Google's Veo 3 AI video generation model rolls out to 71 countries

Google has expanded access to its Veo 3 video generation model to 71 new countries. The model is available via the Gemini app and website, but only for paid subscribers. Veo 3, which includes new features like built-in audio generation, was introduced at Google I/O 2025.

Josh Woodward, Vice President at Google Labs and Gemini, announced the expansion on X. The rollout currently excludes countries in the European Union, the UK, and India. When asked about India, Woodward replied, “Working to enable India as fast as we can!”

Countries gaining access include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, the US, and Zimbabwe.

The video generation model is available to users with Google AI Pro (formerly Google One AI Premium) and Google AI Ultra subscriptions. Pro users can only access Veo 3 on the Gemini website, with mobile support coming soon. They receive a one-time trial of 10 video generations and do not get monthly refreshes.

Ultra users, who pay $249.99 per month (approx. ₹21,000), can use Veo 3 on both the Gemini app and website. They benefit from the highest usage limits and daily refreshes, though Google has not specified the exact number.

Alongside Veo 3, the company launched the Flow app, an AI-powered video creation tool, at I/O 2025. Pro users get 10 video generations per month on Flow, while Ultra users receive 125.